Is Tony Pollard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Titans)
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is listed as questionable on Sunday against the Houston Texans due to an ankle injury, but he is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Pollard has been dealing with the ankle issue for several weeks, but there is a massive incentive for the veteran running back to suit up on Sunday.
If Pollard can total 83 rushing yards or more, he’ll receive a $250,000 bonus. Plus, if he finds the end zone twice, he’ll receive another $200,000.
These are some lofty goals, but the Houston defense is just 16th in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense this season. Not only that, but Tyjae Spears (concussion) has been ruled out for this game, meaning Pollard should handle the majority of the backfield work in Week 18.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on Pollard in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Tony Pollard Prop Bet for Week 18 vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tony Pollard Anytime TD (-130)
Oddsmakers have yet to release many props for this game, likely because Houston has nothing to play for and may rest some of its starters at some point in this matchup.
That’s why I’m taking Pollard to score, as Houston has only given up 11 rushing scores, but it has been beatable on the ground, allowing 4.5 yards per carry.
While Pollard needs two scores to hit his incentive, I’m worried he won’t play enough to get either in this game.
Pollard was inactive in Week 17, and he has played less than 50 percent of the Titans’ snaps (44 percent and 39 percent) in his last two games because of the ankle issue. Plus, Pollard has just six games all season where he’s reached 83 rushing yards.
One of those did come against Houston (he had 24 carries for 119 yards in that game), so there’s a chance he could clear his rushing yards prop – if it’s released at a reasonable number.
For now, all bettors can really do is bet on Pollard to score until more props come out.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
