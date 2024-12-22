Is Tony Pollard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Colts)
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has put together a solid bounce back season in the 2024 campaign, but he’s currently dealing with an ankle injury in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Officially, the Titans have listed Pollard as questionable for this matchup – the second straight week he’s had an injury designation.
However, the veteran running back is expected to play in Week 16, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This season, Pollard has 230 carries for 982 yards – pushing a 1,000-yard campaign for the third straight season The veteran is averaging 4.27 yards per carry and has found the end zone five times for Tennessee.
In the passing game, Pollard has 39 catches for 233 yards. If he can’t go in Week 16, Tyjae Spears would likely assume the No. 1 role in the backfield.
It’s worth noting that Pollard aggravated his ankle injury last week and was limited to just 44 percent of Tennessee’s snaps in the loss to Cincinnati.
Here’s how to bet on the Titans’ running game with him questionable in Week 16.
Best Titans Running Game Prop Bet vs. Colts in NFL Week 16
Tony Pollard OVER 61.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
If Pollard plays his usual role against the Colts, I think he'll be in a great spot to clear his rushing yards prop on Sunday.
The veteran had 17 carries for 93 yards against the Colts earlier this season, and Indy has been average against the run -- allowing 4.5 yards per carry on the season.
Not only that, but Pollard has cleared this prop in the majority of his game (eight of 14), including a matchup where he finished with exactly 61 rushing yards. As long as the Titans played Pollard his usual snap share -- around 70-75 percent -- he should get enough carries to clear this prop.
