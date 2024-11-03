Is Tony Pollard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Titans)
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is expected to suit up in Week 9 against the New England Patriots despite dealing with a foot injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This is great news for the Titans, who will once again have backup quarterback Mason Rudolph under center in Week 9.
Pollard has been solid in his first season with the Titans, averaging 4.33 yards per carry and finding the end zone three times on the ground.
Here’s a breakdown of his props bets – and why I’d wager on Pollard – in Week 9.
Tony Pollard Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 68.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Rushing Attempts: 16.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 17.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -130
I love the OVER for Pollard’s rushing yards against a New England defense that has allowed 4.5 yards per carry and 10 rushing touchdowns so far in the 2024 season.
Pollard has cleared 68.5 rushing yards in four of his seven games this season, and he’s seen a ton of touches as of late, carrying the ball at least 16 times in four straight games.
That sets up well for Pollard when it comes to this matchup, especially with the oddsmakers setting the Titans as favorites. If Tennessee can take a lead in this game, it may lean on its running game since Rudolph is under center.
Taking Pollard to go over his rushing yards – or find the end zone – is a solid bet on Sunday.
More NFL Week 9 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.