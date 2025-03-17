Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props
Today officially marks one month until the end of the 2024-2025 NHL regular season, meaning we're officially in the final stretch.
It's been a tough couple of weeks from a betting stand point but we have enough games to try to post a respectable record by the end of the regular season. Let's get this week started off on a strong tonight with three picks for Monday night action.
- Season-to-date record: 132-135-8 (-11.47 units)
Top NHL Picks and Props Today
- Nikita Kucherov Anytime Goal (+145) via FanDuel
- Flames +1.5 (-145) vs. Maple Leafs via BetMGM
- Kings vs. Wild UNDER 5.5 (-135) via BetMGM
Flyers vs. Lightning Prop Bet
Samuel Ersson is likely going to get the start for the Philadelphia Flyers and he's struggled this season. He has a goals against average of 3.02 and a save percentage of .886. That should set up some players for the Lightning in a great spot to score a goal. Nikita Kucherov is one of the best goal-scoreres in the NHL and has racked up 28 so far this season. Let's see if he can notch one tonight.
Pick: Nikita Kucherov Anytime Goal (+145)
Flames vs. Maple Leafs Prediction
I've been saying it's time to fade the Maple Leafs and their two-game losing streak and 5-4-1 record in their last 10 games has proven that I've been right about that. They're certainly the better team in tonight's game against the Calgary Flames, but there's enough there for me to back the puck line with the Flames at -145. The Maple Leafs are 27th in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games, just a small edge over the Flames, who are in 30th in that frame.
Joseph Woll gets the start for the Maple Leafs and he's struggled of late, sporting a save percentage of .851 in his last three starts. This is a great chance to not only fade the Maple Leafs, but bet against their weaker goaltender as well.
Pick: Flames +1.5 (-145)
Kings vs. Wild Prediction
All signs point to this being a low-scoring game. The Kings and Wild rank 28th and 32nd in the NHL in goals scored per 60 minutes over their last 25 games, combining for just 4.66. They're also 31st and 32nd in the NHL in shooting percentage over that stretch, with shooting percentages of 8.68 and 8.51. That alone is enough for me to take the UNDER in this Western Conference battle.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-135)
