Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Evan Bouchard is Key to Winning Money in Game 4)
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is a pivotal one. If the Oilers win, they regain home ice advantage and turn the series into a best-of-two showdown. If the Panthers win, they'll take a stranglehold on the series and will head to Edmonton for Game 5 with a chance to clinch their second straight Stanley Cup.
If you're looking to bet on Thursday night's Game 4, I have you covered. In this article, I'm going to break down my best bets, including a player prop you won't want to miss.
Top NHL Picks Today
- Oilers +135 vs. Panthers via Caesars
- OVER 6.5 (+105) via DraftKings
- Evan Bouchard 4+ Shots on Goal +110 via DraftKings
Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction
The Oilers' goaltending situation has me plenty concerned, but there are things to be hopeful for with the Oilers, despite being on the wrong end of a blowout in Game 3. For example, they have an expected goal differential of +0.44 per 60 minutes of play and are also averaging 2.37 more high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes through the first three games.
Other advanced metrics, like CORSI%, lean toward the Panthers but only by a marginal amount (50.75% to 49.25%). Don't let the last two games fool you; this has been an extremely close series, and if you have enough faith in Skinner being able to step up in Game 4, then the Oilers are a great bet as +135 underdogs.
Pick: Oilers +135
The OVER has hit in all three games of this series, and I see no reason why we shouldn't continue to bet the OVER in Game 4, especially with it set at 6.5. The two teams have played a wide-open style of hockey through the first three games, and they're combining for 6.18 expected goals per 60 minutes of play.
The two teams have also created plenty of high-danger scoring chances, combining for 23.99 high-danger scoring chances per game.
Finally, the Oilers' goaltender, Stuart Skinner, hasn't had his best stuff in this series. He was on fire in the last two rounds, but he hasn't brought his "A" game against the Panthers, sporting a save percentage of .867 through the first three games.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (+105)
Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 Prop Bet
Evan Bouchard going over his shots total has been the best bet of the Stanley Cup Final. Getting him involved in their offensive game plan has been a big part of the Oilers' strategy in this series. He has recorded at least 7+ shots on goal in all three games against the Panthers. I'm going to get aggressive with this bet in Game 4, and instead of betting the over on his normal total of 2.5, I'm going to bet on him to record at least four at +110. If you want him to record 7+ shots for the third straight game, it's available at +800.
Pick: Evan Bouchard 4+ Shots on Goal +110
