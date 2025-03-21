Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (How to Bet Blue Jackets vs. Penguins)
It's a lonely night in the NHL, with just one game set to take place. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins will face-off in a game between two teams in the Eastern Conference who are currently sitting outside the playoff picture.
The Penguins have no realistic chance of making the playoffs, but the Blue Jackets, if they get hot in their last 14 games, will be in the hunt.
I have a bet on a side and a player prop in this game. Let's dive into them.
Best NHL Picks Today
- Blue Jackets +118 vs. Penguins via Caesars
- Boone Jenner OVER 0.5 Points (+105) via DraftKings
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Prediction
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been the far better statistical team since the All-Star Break, ranking eighth in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage in that time frame. The Penguins, since the break, come in at 25th. On top of that, Daniil Tarasov has been fantastic in net for the Blue Jackets when he gets a chance to start. Since January 1, he has a save percentage of .915 and a 4-2-1 record in his starts.
The Penguins are just 5-7-1 since the All-Star Break and have been playing some of the worst hockey they've played all season as they start to look forward to the offseason. I won't hesitate to back the Blue Jackets as road underdogs.
Pick: Blue Jackets +118
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Prop Bet
Since making his season debut last month, Boone Jenner has played some solid hockey, racking up nine points in 12 games, and as he finds his form against he's been seeing more ice time, playing 18+ minutes in three of his lats four games.
The Penguins have given up 30.58 shots on goal since the All-Star Break, the second most in the league. If that keeps up tonight, I think Jenner is in a great spot to record at least one point.
Pick: Boone Jenner OVER 0.5 Points (+105)
