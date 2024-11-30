Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Canucks to Stay Hot on the Road)
Don't let today's NFL action distract you from a solid slate of NHL games. I'm not going to let football keep me from betting on hockey so I've dove into today's schedule to find my three best bets.
There are games scheduled all day, including a 12:30 pm et puck drop against the Red Wings. Let's break down my plays for today's action.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Canucks -135 vs. Red Wings via Caesars
- Stars -140 vs. Jets via BetMGM
- Senators -155 vs. Ducks via DraftKings
Canucks vs. Red Wings Prediction
Not only are the Canucks an impressive 9-2 on the road this season, but they're a great matchup against a Red Wings team that has struggled offensively this season. Detroit is creating just 9.09 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes of play this season, the worst mark in the NHL. Now, they have to face a Canucks team that has an expected goals against per 60 minutes of 2.67, the fourth-best mark in the league.
With the huge advantage Vancouver has in its own end of the ice in this one, I envision the Canucks adding another road victory to their record.
Pick: Canucks -135
Jets vs. Stars Prediction
The Jets record has started to regress to where it should be. They got off to one of the best starts to a season in NHL history, but they were winning games based on high shooting and save percentages, an unsustainable way to win games longterm. The market has started to adjust their odds in games but I still believe their continues to be a bit of value fading them on Sunday against the Stars.
If you want to know how much better the Stars have been, just look toward the two advanced analytics; CORSI% and expected goals percentage. The Stars rank fifth and eighth in those two categories while the Jets rank 23rd and 22nd in them.
I'll back Dallas as a home favorite in this one.
Pick: Stars -140
Senators vs. Ducks Prediction
The Duck have been the worst defensive team in the NHL this season. They rank dead last in both expected goals against per 60 minutes at 3.71 high-danger scoring chances allowed at 14.6.
A young and electric Senators team should be able to take advantage of that and fill the net throughout the game. I feeling comfortable laying this number on the Sens in the second leg of a back-to-back.
Pick: Senators -155
