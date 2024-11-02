Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Expect Plenty of Goals in Utah vs. Golden Knights)
After a day off from betting on the NHL, we're back to take advantage of Saturday's slate. There are 11 games set to take place across the league, including a showdown in Finland between the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers.
I've had a hot start betting on the NHL this year, let's see if we can keep the good times rolling.
- Season-to-date record: 24-12-2 (+10.49 units)
NHL Picks Today
- Stars/Panthers 6.5 (-104)
- Sabres +100 vs. Red Wings
- Utah/Golden Knights OVER 6.5 (+104)
Stars vs. Panthers Prediction
The Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers will wrap up their International Series in Finland today. The Panthers beat the Stars by a final score of 6-4 yesterday and I'm willing to bet on another offensive explosion today.
With the game taking place in Finland, these teams are playing or an international rink, which is larger than an NHL ice surface. International rinks are 200 by 100 feet compared to NHL rinks that are 200 by 85 feet. The wider ice surface leads to a much more open style of hockey which tends to lead to higher scoring games.
With the total still set at a reasonable number of 6.5, I'll bet on the OVER cashing again today.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (-104)
Sabres vs. Red Wings
There are few teams the Detroit Red Wings should be favored against right now, and the Buffalo Sabres aren't one of them. They have failed to create many scoring chances during 5-on-5 play, ranking dead last in the NHL in expected goals for (1.86). They're 30th in overall expected goal differential per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play at -0.66.
The Sabres, by comparison, rank 20th in that category and have largely only been held back by poor goaltender play. They should be able to overcome that weakness facing a Red Wings team that will struggle to take advantage of it.
I'll back Buffalo as a slight underdog in Detroit.
Pick: Sabres +100
Utah vs. Golden Knights OVER 6.5 (+104)
The Vegas Golden Knights have been built like an ideal OVER team this season. There have been a combined 7.58 goals scored per 60 minutes in their games this season, largely due to extremely strong shooting by them. They lead the NHL in shooting percentage, scoring on 15.53% of their shots on net.
Utah also ranks inside the top half of the NHL in shooting, scoring on 11.53% of their shots on goal.
The bet is only going to be aided by the fact both teams rank in the bottom half of the NHL in expected goals against per 60 minutes with Utah sitting at 2.96 and Vegas at 2.99.
I'm surprised we're able to get the OVER in this game at plus-money.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (+104)
