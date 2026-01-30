Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jackets-Blackhawks, Kirill Marchenko)

Between last night’s 15-game slate and the 14 games on Saturday, there is just one NHL game on the docket on Friday night.

I had another profitable night on Thursday, and nearly swept the card until the Oilers overcame a 3-0 deficit to down the Sharks.

I’m looking at the Blue Jackets as road favorites tonight in Chicago.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Jan. 30.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

Columbus Blue Jackets (-155) at Chicago Blackhawks

Blue Jackets vs. Blackhawks OVER 6.5 (+110)

Kirill Marchenko Anytime Goalscorer (+205) at Blackhawks

The Blue Jackets have become a different team under new head coach Rick Bowness. They’re now 7-1-0 in eight games with Bowness behind the bench after a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Wednesday night.

On the other hand, the Blackhawks have lost four straight games, including a 6-2 decision in Pittsburgh last night.

Chicago is 2-4-1 on no days' rest this season, allowing 4.29 goals per game. The Blue Jackets should get another win tonight, and the -1.5 (+160) is in play as well.

The Blue Jackets have a goal differential of 31-21 during their 7-1-0 stretch, including 13-8 in their last two games. They’ve been finding the back of the net, but also allowing some chances as well.

The Blackhawks have allowed 15 goals in their last three games while still scoring six themselves.

Given how Chicago plays on back-to-backs and Columbus’s recent stretch, I’ll take the plus odds on the over tonight.



Kirill Marchenko is tied for the team lead with 19 goals in 48 games this season. He got back in the goal column on Wednesday night and has 11 goals in 24 road games this year.

This should be a high-scoring game in Chicago, and Marchenko is one of Columbus’s most dangerous players. I’ll take a stab at this +205 price for him to score again tonight.

