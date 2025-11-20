Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Capitals-Canadiens, Golden Knights-Mammoth, Stars-Canucks)
The NHL takes center stage on Thursday night with a dozen games on the docket.
The Montreal Canadiens host the Washington Capitals for the first time since their playoff series in one of the early games, with the Dallas Stars in Vancouver highlighting the late slate.
My best bets for Thursday night are looking at Montreal as home favorites, and the Golden Knights and Stars on the road.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Nov. 20.
NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 20
- Montreal Canadiens (-135) vs. Washington Capitals
- Vegas Golden Knights (-115) at Utah Mammoth
- Dallas Stars (-155) at Vancouver Canucks
Montreal Canadiens (-135) vs. Washington Capitals
The Canadiens return to action after two days off to host the Capitals on Thursday night. Not much has been going right for Montreal recently with four straight losses, but tonight’s matchup is a great schedule spot for them.
The Habs will have had this game circled on their calendar after getting ousted by the Capitals in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Washington is on the second half of a back-to-back with some decent travel after hosting the Oilers on Wednesday night.
The Capitals are just 4-4-1 on the road this season and it should be backup goalie Charlie Lindgren in net tonight after Logan Thompson started on Wednesday.
Vegas Golden Knights (-115) at Utah Mammoth
The Golden Knights returned home on Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over the Rangers, and now they get to host a tired Utah team. The Mammoth will be playing their third game in four nights after two overtime losses in Anaheim and San Jose on Monday and Tuesday.
Utah has now lost three straight, six of seven, and eight of its last 10 games.
The Golden Knights haven’t gotten the results they’ve wanted in recent weeks, but they’ve played well enough to stay in games. They’re 4-1-3 on the road this season and may have found a top-six group that clicks with Mitch Marner sliding down to the second line with Tomas Hertl.
Vegas is the superior team and I’ll take them as slight favorites tonight.
Dallas Stars (-155) at Vancouver Canucks
The Stars are back in action after having their last-second goal waved off for goalie interference on Tuesday night. That resulted in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders to snap a five-game winning streak, but they should get right back on track on Thursday night in Vancouver.
Dallas is mostly healthy after getting Roope Hintz back last week and Jamie Benn this week. Going on the road hasn’t been a problem for the Stars, who have a 6-1-2 away record and 6-4-1 at home.
Vancouver has also been better on the road, going just 3-5-1 at home thus far.
The Canucks have lost four of their last five games, and they’re simply not good enough to compete with the Stars right now.
