Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kings-Jets, Capitals-Blackhawks, Blues-Mammoth)
We have a small three-game slate in the NHL on Friday night ahead of a big 14-game docket on Saturday.
I’m looking at all three favorites to take care of business tonight.
Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Jan. 9.
NHL Best Bets for Friday, Jan. 9
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Kings (-125) at Winnipeg Jets
- Washington Capitals (-148) at Chicago Blackhawks
- Utah Mammoth -1.5 (+142) vs. St. Louis Blues
Los Angeles Kings (-125) at Winnipeg Jets
We cashed in on the Oilers taking down the Jets on Thursday night, and we’re fading Winnipeg again tonight.
The Jets have now lost 11 games in a row to fall to the bottom of the NHL standings. They now must face the Kings on a back-to-back as Los Angeles opens up a quick two-game road trip.
The Kings fell victim to Macklin Celebrini on Wednesday night, losing 4-3 in overtime after two wins over the Wild. They’ve actually been worse at home (7-9-5) than on the road (11-5-5) this season, so I have no problem backing them tonight in Winnipeg.
Los Angeles should be much bigger favorites tonight, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this line climbs closer to -150 by puck drop.
Washington Capitals (-148) at Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks are riding high right now with four wins in a row, but two of those victories came past regulation, and they’re bound to come back down to reality sooner rather than later. One of those wins did come in Washington, though, which should be extra motivation for the Capitals to not take this shorthanded team lightly.
Washington has been dealing with injuries recently, and it could see Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson return on Friday night. Those two power forwards add a much-needed dimension to the Capitals’ lineup.
I’m surprised that the Blackhawks have kept this up for so long, but let’s get ahead of things by fading them this weekend.
Utah Mammoth -1.5 (+142) vs. St. Louis Blues
The Mammoth are pretty big home favorites against the Blues tonight, with the moneyline set at -170, so let’s look at the puck line instead. They’ve won 12 of their 21 games by more than a goal, with 17 of the Blues’ 19 regulation losses coming by margin as well.
St. Louis is coming off a blowout loss in Chicago, which was its third straight road loss by three goals or more. It doesn’t get much easier with the Blues heading into Utah after the Mammoth took down the Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Utah has had some struggles recently while playing some tougher opponents, but the Blues haven’t been very tough this season. Maybe St. Louis is able to make it a game, but Utah on the puck line is the value play tonight at +142.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
