Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Senators-Red Wings, Golden Knights-Jets, Capitals-Blues)

The NHL is back in full force on Tuesday night with 15 games on the docket.

I’m targeting a pair of favorites and an UNDER for my NHL best bets tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, March 24.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, March 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Red Wings (-125) vs. Ottawa Senators

Vegas Golden Knights (-130) at Winnipeg Jets

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues UNDER 5.5 (+110)

The Red Wings and Senators are both fighting for a playoff spot, and Detroit has a clear upper hand on Tuesday night.

Ottawa was in action last night, taking down the Rangers 2-1 at Madison Square Garden. Already without Jake Sanderson, the Senators lost two other defensemen in Thomas Chabot and Lassi Thomson to injury in that one.

On the other hand, the Red Wings might be getting Dylan Larkin back tonight. That’d be the icing on the cake for a Detroit side that already has rest and home-ice on its side.

The Golden Knights have been playing better hockey in the last week or two, and they’re finally getting the results. They’ve outshot the opposition 263-184 in their last nine games, which includes two three-game losing streaks. However, they’re coming off a big road win in Dallas in which they held the Stars to just 15 shots on goal. In fact, Vegas has allowed 20 SOG or fewer in three straight games.

This is Winnipeg’s first game back at home after a three-game road trip, and it’ll be its third game in four nights as well.

The Capitals and Blues are two teams that trend to the UNDER this season, and especially as of late. They’re both not completely out of the playoff race in their respective conferences, but making the postseason would be surprising for either side.

Washington has gone UNDER in six straight games and eight of its last nine. The lone over came when the Caps scored seven goals themselves in Calgary, and they’ve scored 13 goals in six games since then. Likewise, the Blues have gone UNDER in 5 straight games and 9 of their last 11 contests.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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