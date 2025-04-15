Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Magic)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is listed as probable for Tuesday night's play-in tournament matchup wih the Orlando Magic.
Young is listed with Achilles tendinitis, an injury that he has been nursing for most of the 2024-25 season. So, it is expected that he will be able to suit up as Atlanta fights for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Hawks are set as road underdogs in this matchup, but they did split their regular-season meetings with the Magic. Young did not play in the final meeting (Game 82 of the regular season) between these squads.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the All-Star guard in the prop market on Tuesday.
Best Trae Young Prop Bet for Hawks vs. Magic
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Trae Young UNDER 10.5 Assists (-140)
No team in the NBA allows fewer assists to its opponents than the Magic (22.7 per game), which is a bad sign for Young when it comes to this market.
So far this season, the Magic have held Young under 10.5 assists in all three of his matchups against them.
Now, Young is averaging 11.6 assists per game for the season, but in the playoffs he’s seen his assist numbers drop compared to his career average. Young averages 9.8 assists per game in the regular season for his career and 9.0 in the playoffs.
It’s not a huge change, but I expect the Magic to try to take the Hawks star out of this game on the offensive end. Asking him to hit 11 or more assists (nearly half of what Orlando allows as a team this season) is lofty in a playoff-like environment.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.