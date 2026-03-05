Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Wizards)

Washington Wizards star guard Trae Young is set to make his team debut on Thursday night after missing multiple months recovering from an MCL injury that sidelined him earlier this season.

Young was traded to Washington in early January, but he has not played in a game for the Wizards -- or his former team the Atlanta Hawks -- since Dec. 27.

Washington Wizards star Trae Young will make his team debut on Thursday against the Utah Jazz at home. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2026

It's unclear how much Young will play on Thursday night, or how much he'll actually play the rest of the season, but the Wizards will be able to get a look at the All-Star guard before the offseason. Young has a player option for the 2026-27 season that he could decline to become an unrestricted free agent.

This season, the Wizards guard is averaging just 19.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3. Luckily, he's facing the team with the worst defensive rating in the NBA in Utah in his Wizards debut.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Wizards as 2.5-point favorites at home in this battle between tanking teams. While Young's workload on Thursday is up in the air, he could be worth a look in the prop market against the struggling Jazz.

Best Trae Young Prop Bet vs. Jazz

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Trae Young 6+ Assists (-154)

Even though Young has been limited to just 10 games this season, he’s still been a great playmaker when he’s been on the floor. The star guard is averaging 8.9 assists on 15.6 potential assists per game this season, giving him a pretty solid floor in his Wizards debut.

Bettors need to brace for Young being on a clear minutes restriction, as he hasn’t played in a game since December and Washington isn’t exactly trying to win at this point in the regular season.

However, the Jazz rank 30th in the NBA in defensive rating, 30th in opponent points per game and 30th in opponent assists per game, allowing 30.3 per night.

Young should be able to get the Wizards’ young core involved in this one, and it’s worth noting that he had six or more assists in eight of his 10 games with Atlanta this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.