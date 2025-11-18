Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Hawks)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (MCL sprain) remains out of the lineup on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons due to the knee injury that he suffered earlier this season against the Brooklyn Nets.
Atlanta is a slight favorite at home (1.5 points at DraftKings) with Young out of the lineup, but it has thrived without the All-Star guard, going 7-2 in nine games while winning five games in a row to jump into the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
With Young out of the lineup, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson have all held bigger roles in the Atlanta offense.
The Hawks are hoping to end the Pistons' 10-game winning streak on Tuesday, especially since this is the second night of a back-to-back for Detroit.
Prior to going down with his knee injury, Young appeared in five games, averaging 17.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from 3.
With Young on the shelf for at least a few more games, here's a look at how to bet on the Hawks in the priop market on Tuesday.
Best Hawks Prop Bet vs. Pistons
Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists (+112)
Oddsmakers keep setting Dyson Daniels' assist prop pretty low, and I'm going to keep betting on it.
Daniels is averaging 5.8 assists per game this season, but that number has jumped to 7.3 per game in the nine games that Young has missed. In addition to that, Daniels has picked up at least six dimes in seven of those games, including a 13-assist game against the Los Angeles Lakers and a 12-assist game his last time out against the Phoenix Suns.
Daniels is averaging over 12 potential assists per game without Young, so he'd only need to convert half of those to clear this plus-money prop.
Detroit does rank No. 1 in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, but this line is too favorable to pass up for Daniels on Tuesday night.
