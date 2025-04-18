Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Hawks)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was ejected from Tuesday night's play-in tournament loss to the Orlando Magic, but he is in line to play on Friday against the Miami Heat.
Young obviously won't be suspended for his ejection, but he has once again popped up on the Hawks' injury report with right Achilles tendinitis. Young has dealt with this issue for the majority of the 2024-25 season, but he's listed as probable for tonight's matchup.
Despite that, the Hawks are set as one-point underdogs in the latest odds for this game. Miami and Atlanta split their four meetings during the regular season, but the Heat did win the two most recent matchups.
With Young in line to play on Friday, here's how I'm betting on him in the prop market.
Best Trae Young Prop Bet for Hawks vs. Heat
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Trae Young UNDER 40.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Young could be a player to fade on Friday night:
Hawks star Trae Young put together a big game – before getting tossed – against Orlando, but he has struggled against Miami in his career.
This season, Young fell short of this line in three of the four games that he played against the Heat, averaging 17.0 points, 12.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. For his career, Young is averaging 21.3 points, 9.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 23 games against Miami.
So, it’s not normal for him to be hovering around 40.5 points, rebounds and assists against this Erik Spoelstra defense.
The Heat shut down the Bulls in their first play-in tournament game, and they finished the regular season ninth in the league in defensive rating. Even though Miami struggled record wise, the defense has always been a calling card for this group.
Young is going to see all types of coverages in this one, as the Hawks really lack a proven No. 2 option with Jalen Johnson done for the season. I don’t see him putting together a big enough game to clear this line, especially if the Heat can slow the pace like they did on Wednesday against the Bulls.
