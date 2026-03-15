Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 15

The Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers are both in play-in tournament races right now, and a win on Sunday would go a long way for both squads.

Philly is playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, but it is expected to be without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and possibly others in this game.

The Blazers, meanwhile, are down Shaedon Sharpe as they look to chase down the Golden State Warriors for the No. 9 seed in the West. Portland is just half a game out of the No. 9 spot while the Sixers fell to the No. 9 spot in the East with Atlanta currently on a nine-game winning streak.

Oddsmakers have set the Blazers as sizable favorites on the road, but my best bet for this game actually is on the total.

Let’s check out that bet, the latest odds and a player prop to consider on Sunday night.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers -8.5 (-105)

76ers +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Blazers: -340

76ers: +270

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Blazers record: 32-35

76ers record: 36-31

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Jayson Kent – out

Damian Lillard – out

Caleb Love – out

Hansen Yang – out

Chris Youngblood – out

Robert Williams III – questionable

76ers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Clingan OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-118)

Donovan Clingan has been a beast on the boards since the start of February, averaging 12.8 boards per game (across 17 games).

Now, he takes on a Philadelphia team that won’t have Joel Embiid and ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in rebound percentage this season. Clingan has at least 12 boards in 10 games since Feb. 1, and he could have an even bigger role if Robert Williams III (questionable) ends up sitting.

I love this prop against a Philly team that has struggled offensively since Tyrese Maxey went down, leaving a lot more chances for defensive boards.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is worth a look in this game:

I’m eyeing the total for one of the first games on Sunday night, as two teams in the play-in tournament mix square off.

The Portland Trail Blazers have a bottom-10 offense this season, and now they take on a Philadelphia 76ers team that is down Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. The Sixers are playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 104-97 win over Brooklyn on Saturday.

Over their last 10 games, these teams rank No. 24 (Portland) and No. 23 (Philadelphia) in offensive rating. Things have gotten even worse for Philly since Maxey went down. The Sixers have scored 109 or fewer points in three of the four games that he’s missed, and they’re averaging 114.2 points per game in the six games he’s missed overall.

Portland won’t have Shaedon Sharpe in this game, and I think this total is a little high with the 76ers down so many key pieces. Both teams have hit the OVER more often this season, but part of that is due to the fact that they’re both in the bottom half of the league in defensive rating.

I’m not buying Philly’s short-handed team to take advantage of the Blazers in this game, especially since it scored just 104 points against a Brooklyn defense that is 28th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.

Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.