Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 3
The Philadelphia 76ers may have shut down Joel Embiid for the season, but they aren’t going in the tank just yet.
Philly upset the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, pushing it closer to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Sixers are in a weird spot. They could still make the play-in tournament because they have talented stars like Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, but they also only have their pick in the 2025 NBA Draft if it falls between pick No. 1 and pick No. 6. The pick is top-six protected, and it will head to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it ends up at No. 7 or later.
So, the Sixers may want to lose more games to improve their chances of ending up in the top six in the league’s draft lottery.
On Monday, Philly is favored against Portland, which is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing in overtime on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Can Portland, which has played over .500 ball since Jan. 1, make a push for the No. 10 seed out West?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers +3.5 (-108)
- 76ers -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +142
- 76ers: -170
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, BlazerVision
- Trail Blazers record: 27-34
- 76ers record: 21-38
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Alex Reese – out
- Paul George – questionable
- Guerschon Yabusele – available
- Eric Gordon – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scoot Henderson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
The 76ers are just 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage, which sets up well for the Blazers and guard Scoot Henderson.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is shooting the 3-ball much better this season (37.3 percent), and he’s made at least two shots from beyond the arc in eight of his last 11 games, shooting 41.0 percent from 3 over that stretch.
Henderson is taking over five shots from 3 and averaging 2.3 made 3s over this stretch.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
Tyrese Maxey has had some up-and-down games lately (he scored just five points against Golden State on Saturday), but he should have a ton of shots against the Blazers with Joel Embiid done for the season and Paul George questionable.
Maxey is averaging over 28 points per game when Embiid sits and he plays (35 games) this season, and he’s cleared 28.5 points in 17 of his last 24 games, averaging 28.5 points per game over that stretch.
If George sits, there aren’t many more options on the offensive end outside of Maxey for Philly (assuming Quentin Grimes doesn’t have another 40-point game). I think Maxey is a solid bounce-back candidate tonight.
Trail Blazers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Blazers are undervalued on the road:
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Blazers after they nearly upset the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
Portland enters this game with the best against the spread record in the NBA on the second night of a back-to-back this season (7-1-1), and it is also 14-12-1 against the spread as a road dog after covering on Sunday.
Now, it takes on a Philly team that has covered the spread just one time in 14 tries as a home favorite . The Sixers are without Joel Embiid and could be down Paul George (questionable) in this matchup.
Plus, over their last 10 games, the Blazers are 11th in the NBA in net rating while Philly is all the way down in 29th.
I can’t lay the points with this depleted Sixers team, especially against a surging squad like Portland.
Pick: Blazers +3.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
