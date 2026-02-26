Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26

The Chicago Bulls are looking to put an end to a long losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

The Bulls were sellers at the trade deadline, and they’re feeling the effects of it now.

Chicago has now lost 10 games in a row and 13 of its last 14, and Portland has alternated losses and wins in its last five games since a three-game winning streak.

The Bulls did win the first meeting 122-121 in Portland back in November, but these are two different teams three months later due to trades and injuries.

The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers -4.5 (-112)

Bulls +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers: -180

Bulls: +150

Total

234.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 26

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): KUNP, CSHN+

Trail Blazers record: 28-31

Bulls record: 24-35

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – out

Damian Lillard – out

Caleb Love – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Robert Williams III – questionable

Hansen Yang – questionable

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Jaden Ivey – out

Anfernee Simons – out

Jalen Smith – doubtful

Patrick Williams – doubtful

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Josh Giddey returned from his injury after the All-Star break, and has made five 3-pointers in four games since then. Unfortunately for him, all five of those 3s came in one game against the Pistons.

Outside of that 5 for 8 performance, he went 0 for 2, 0 for 3, and 0 for 2. He’s not even attempting a ton of 3-pointers, and only has multiple 3-pointers in two of his last 11 games overall.

I’ll fade Giddey tonight and hope he doesn’t get hot from downtown. The Blazers do only allow 3.1 3-pointers per game to point guards, after all.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Bulls have done well this season against middling teams, at least against the spread. They’re 7-4 ATS against teams that win 45 to 55% of their games, and are an impressive 12-2 against the spread as underdogs between +3 and +6.

Chicago is 19-16 ATS overall as the underdog, and 9-8 at home. On the flip side, Portland is 10-11 ATS as the favorite, and 5-6 as the road favorite.

I’ll back the Bulls to keep this a close game, and it wouldn’t shock me if they end their losing streak tonight.

Pick: Bulls +4.5 (-108)

