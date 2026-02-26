Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26
The Chicago Bulls are looking to put an end to a long losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
The Bulls were sellers at the trade deadline, and they’re feeling the effects of it now.
Chicago has now lost 10 games in a row and 13 of its last 14, and Portland has alternated losses and wins in its last five games since a three-game winning streak.
The Bulls did win the first meeting 122-121 in Portland back in November, but these are two different teams three months later due to trades and injuries.
The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Trail Blazers -4.5 (-112)
- Bulls +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: -180
- Bulls: +150
Total
- 234.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 26
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, CSHN+
- Trail Blazers record: 28-31
- Bulls record: 24-35
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Caleb Love – out
- Shaedon Sharpe – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
- Hansen Yang – questionable
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – out
- Noa Essengue – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Anfernee Simons – out
- Jalen Smith – doubtful
- Patrick Williams – doubtful
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
Josh Giddey returned from his injury after the All-Star break, and has made five 3-pointers in four games since then. Unfortunately for him, all five of those 3s came in one game against the Pistons.
Outside of that 5 for 8 performance, he went 0 for 2, 0 for 3, and 0 for 2. He’s not even attempting a ton of 3-pointers, and only has multiple 3-pointers in two of his last 11 games overall.
I’ll fade Giddey tonight and hope he doesn’t get hot from downtown. The Blazers do only allow 3.1 3-pointers per game to point guards, after all.
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Bulls have done well this season against middling teams, at least against the spread. They’re 7-4 ATS against teams that win 45 to 55% of their games, and are an impressive 12-2 against the spread as underdogs between +3 and +6.
Chicago is 19-16 ATS overall as the underdog, and 9-8 at home. On the flip side, Portland is 10-11 ATS as the favorite, and 5-6 as the road favorite.
I’ll back the Bulls to keep this a close game, and it wouldn’t shock me if they end their losing streak tonight.
Pick: Bulls +4.5 (-108)
