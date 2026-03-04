Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 4
The Memphis Grizzlies return home to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Memphis won the first two games on its road trip and gave Minnesota a good fight, covering as +14.5 favorites in a seven-point loss. It’s a quick turnaround for the Grizzlies after that loss in Minnesota last night, though.
Meanwhile, Portland has lost its last two games by a combined 50 points despite being single-digit underdogs in each contest.
The Grizzlies won the first meeting in Memphis back in December, but Portland won both halves of a back-to-back at home last month.
The oddsmakers have the Grizzlies as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Trail Blazers -9.5 (-108)
- Grizzlies +9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers -355
- Grizzlies +280
Total
- 236.5 (Over -111/Under -120)
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, FDSN SE-MEM
- Trail Blazers record: 29-33
- Grizzlies record: 23-37
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – Questionable
- Jayson Kent – Out
- Damian Lillard – Out
- Caleb Love – Out
- Kris Murray – Questionable
- Shaedon Sharpe – Out
- Hansen Yang – Out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ty Jerome – Questionable
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Questionable
- Cedric Coward – Questionable
- Taj Gibson – Questionable
- Santi Aldama – Questionable
- Brandon Clarke – Out
- Zach Edey – Out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out
- Ja Morant – Out
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
Jaylen Wells is feeling it from downtown. The Grizzlies' shooting guard made 4 of 7 attempts from deep last night, and now has multiple three-pointers in four straight contests.
Dating back to January 31, Wells is shooting 32 of 68 (47.1%%) from deep, making OVER 1.5 three pointers in all but two of those 12 games. That stretch includes two games with two threes against these Blazers.
The Trail Blazers are in the middle of the pack with 13.2 three pointers allowed per game, including 3.2 to shooting guards. I’ll back Wells to stay hot tonight.
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
One of the things I look for in betting, no matter the sport, is what the situation is on both sides. While the Blazers have been struggling, they’ve now had a few days off to get to Memphis and get ready for this matchup against the Grizzlies.
On the flip side, Memphis was just in Minnesota last night and should have tired legs tonight at home.
I’ll typically fade a team on a back-to-back, and that is no different here. Memphis is just 3-5 against the spread on no days' rest this season, and 4-10 ATS as the home underdog.
Pick: Trail Blazers -9.5 (-108)
