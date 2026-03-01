Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 1

The Atlanta Hawks have a chance to get back to .500 in the 2025-26 season on Sunday, as they are favored at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for Portland, which lost badly to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. The Blazers are the No. 9 seed in the West, and with so many teams tanking, they should be in the play-in tournament this season.

Atlanta – the No. 10 seed in the East – has won three games in a row and is trying to hold off the Milwaukee Bucks for the final play-in spot in the conference. Atlanta could be short-handed on Sunday, as Jalen Johnson (questionable) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (questionable) are both on the injury report.

Portland will not have Deni Avdija (back), who has missed the last few games.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this battle between play-in hopefuls on Sunday.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Blazers +5.5 (-115)

Hawks -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Blazers: +170

Hawks: -205

Total

237.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), BlazerVision

Blazers record: 29-32

Hawks record: 30-31

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – out

Sidy Cissoko – questionable

Damian Lillard – out

Caleb Love – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Robert Williams III – out

Yang Hansen – questionable

Hawks Injury Report

Nickeil Alexander-Walker – questionable

Jalen Johnson – questionable

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Asa Newell – doubtful

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-115)

Johnson (questionable) is averaging over 10 rebounds per game this season, and he’s been a rebounding machine as of late, grabbing 11 or more boards in five of the seven games that he completed in February.

The one-time All-Star had an 11-rebound game against Portland in their first meeting, even though the Blazers are sixth in the league in rebound percentage.

Johnson averages 16.6 rebound chances per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop. He’s also cleared 10.5 boards in half of his games (27 of 54). The Blazers do rebound the ball at a high level, but they also rank just 24th in effective field goal percentage, meaning opponents have a lot of misses to clean up on the defensive end.

I think that helps Johnson clear his season average – if he plays – on Sunday night.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The Hawks have struggled against the spread all season long, especially at home. As a home favorite, Atlanta is just 5-10 against the spread, and it could be down two key players if Johnson and Alexander-Walker end up sitting out.

Portland is playing a back-to-back, but it’s 8-4 against the spread in that spot this season and has a 16-point win over this Hawks team already under its belt this season.

Atlanta is just two spots ahead (19 vs. 21) of Portland in net rating this season, and it’s three games under .500 overall in the 2025-26 season.

The big concern for the Blazers is the Deni Avdija injury, but Portland still has other options that can at least keep it close in this game. The Blazers are five games over .500 against the spread this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked if they hang around against a Hawks team that can’t seem to cover when it wins.

Pick: Blazers +5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

