Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

The New York Knicks are getting back on track, as they’ve won four games in a row and now hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Friday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

New York has a win in Portland under its belt from earlier in the month, and it’s favored at home to pull off the series sweep.

Jalen Brunson and company won both ends of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors earlier this week, and the Knicks are now 15-8 against the spread when favored at home this season.

Meanwhile, the Blazers have dropped three games in a row (two without Deni Avdija due to a back injury) and are now back under .500 this season. Still, Portland is firmly in the play-in tournament mix in the Western Conference.

Can the Blazers pull off an upset at MSG?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for the final meeting this season between these squads.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Blazers +7.5 (-112)

Knicks -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Blazers: +225

Knicks: -275

Total

227.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): MSG, BlazerVision

Blazers record: 23-25

Knicks record: 29-18

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – questionable

Scoot Henderson – out

Damian Lillard – out

Blake Wesley – out

Robert Williams III – questionable

Kris Murray – out

Duop Reath – out

Matisse Thybulle – out

Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart – questionable

Miles McBride – questionable

Pacome Dadiet – questionable

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Dillon Jones – questionable

Trey Jemison III – questionable

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are predictions based on past player performance.

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Jrue Holiday OVER 3-Pointers Made

Could this be an audition for Holiday ahead of the trade deadline? The veteran guard has been one of the players linked to the Knicks in trade talks, and he’s played well since returning from an injury earlier this month.

Holiday is averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 21.0 minutes per game since returning, and he’s started to shoot the ball better over his last four games, making three or more 3-pointers in three of them.

The Knicks are a soft 3-point defense this season, ranking 23rd in 3s allowed and 21st in opponent 3-point percentage. Holiday has taken at least six shots from deep in three of his last four games, and he did shoot 2-for-4 from 3 in just 16:17 of action against the Knicks earlier this month.

As his role expands, he’s worth a look in this market on Friday.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread when favored at home, and they already have a road win over the Blazers this season.

Portland has established itself as a potential playoff team in the West (as a No. 7 or No. 8 seed), but I have some serious concerns about its offense in this game.

The Blazers are just 22nd in offensive rating and 28th in effective field goal percentage, making this a tricky matchup for them to keep up. New York is third in offensive rating and ninth in points per game this season, shooting the third-best percentage in the league from 3.

Portland, on the other hand, ranks dead last in 3-point percentage. Ultimately, the math is in the Knicks favor before this game even tips off, and New York has a clear talent advantage across the roster.

Since the Knicks have been so good against the number at home, I don’t mind backing them to extend their winning streak tonight.

Pick: Knicks -7.5 (-108 at FanDuel)

