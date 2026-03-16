Trail Blazers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 16
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The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to bounce back from last night’s loss in Philadelphia when they visit the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
Portland has now alternated wins and losses in its last six games after losing two straight.
Brooklyn is also coming off a road loss to the 76ers, which was the third straight defeat for the Nets.
The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as road favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Trail Blazers -10.5 (-105)
- Nets +10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers -440
- Nets +340
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, YES
- Trail Blazers record: 32-36
- Nets record: 17-50
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Damian Lillard – Out
- Robert Williams III – Questionable
- Chris Youngblood – Questionable
- Shaedon Sharpe – Out
Nets Injury Report
- Noah Clowney – Out
- Egor Demin – Out
- Terance Mann – Out
- Michael Porter Jr. – Out
- Ben Saraf – Questionable
- Day’Ron Sharpe – Out
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
Josh Minott has been a solid contributor off the bench in his first eight games in Brooklyn after starting the season in Boston.
The forward has played over 20 minutes in each of his last three games, including an impressive 24-point performance in Atlanta last week. However, he had just three rebounds in that one, and is averaging 1.9 rebounds per game with Brooklyn after at least getting 3.6 boards per game with the Celtics.
Even with a bigger role in Brooklyn, I have to fade Minott in the rebound category tonight.
Trail Blazers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The Trail Blazers have done fairly well in the second half of back-to-backs this season, going 8-5 against the spread in 13 contests.
Consistency has been an issue for Portland, which might actually be a good thing tonight in Brooklyn. The Blazers are coming off a lackluster effort in an upset loss last night in Philadelphia, and they have a good opportunity to bounce back tonight against the lowly Nets.
Despite Brooklyn playing some competitive basketball recently, I have to back the Blazers as road favorites tonight.
Pick: Trail Blazers -10.5 (-105)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop