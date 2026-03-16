Trail Blazers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 16

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to bounce back from last night’s loss in Philadelphia when they visit the Brooklyn Nets tonight.

Portland has now alternated wins and losses in its last six games after losing two straight.

Brooklyn is also coming off a road loss to the 76ers, which was the third straight defeat for the Nets.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as road favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers -10.5 (-105)

Nets +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers -440

Nets +340

Total

221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Trail Blazers vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): KUNP, YES

Trail Blazers record: 32-36

Nets record: 17-50

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard – Out

Robert Williams III – Questionable

Chris Youngblood – Questionable

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Nets Injury Report

Noah Clowney – Out

Egor Demin – Out

Terance Mann – Out

Michael Porter Jr. – Out

Ben Saraf – Questionable

Day’Ron Sharpe – Out

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Josh Minott has been a solid contributor off the bench in his first eight games in Brooklyn after starting the season in Boston.

The forward has played over 20 minutes in each of his last three games, including an impressive 24-point performance in Atlanta last week. However, he had just three rebounds in that one, and is averaging 1.9 rebounds per game with Brooklyn after at least getting 3.6 boards per game with the Celtics.

Even with a bigger role in Brooklyn, I have to fade Minott in the rebound category tonight.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

The Trail Blazers have done fairly well in the second half of back-to-backs this season, going 8-5 against the spread in 13 contests.

Consistency has been an issue for Portland, which might actually be a good thing tonight in Brooklyn. The Blazers are coming off a lackluster effort in an upset loss last night in Philadelphia, and they have a good opportunity to bounce back tonight against the lowly Nets.

Despite Brooklyn playing some competitive basketball recently, I have to back the Blazers as road favorites tonight.

Pick: Trail Blazers -10.5 (-105)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.