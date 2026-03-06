Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 6
The Houston Rockets are looking to bounce back from last night’s loss to the Warriors when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Houston has now lost two of its last three games following a three-game winning streak, while Portland is coming off a win in Memphis after losing two straight.
This will be the fourth meeting this season between Portland and Houston. The Rockets won 140-116 at home in November, but the Blazers took both games in Portland in early January as home underdogs.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Trail Blazers +6.5 (-115)
- Rockets -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers +190
- Rockets -230
Total
- 218.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, SCHN
- Trail Blazers record: 30-33
- Rockets record: 38-23
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – Doubtful
- Jayson Kent – Out
- Damian Lillard – Out
- Caleb Love – Out
- Kris Murray – Questionable
- Shaedon Sharpe – Out
- Hansen Yang – Out
Rockets Injury Report
- Fred VanVleet – Out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – Questionable
- Jae’Sean Tate – Out
- Steven Adams – Out
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
Scoot Henderson has yet to find his stroke from downtown this season, especially since the All-Star break.
Henderson went 10 for 26 from deep in his first five games after making his season debut on February 6, but is just 4 for 34 (11.8%) in his last six games.
The Blazers guard is still chucking it up from deep, but he hasn’t been getting them to fall. That shouldn’t change tonight against a Rockets team that allows just 12.3 threes per game this season.
Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Rockets are in a tough spot tonight after getting upset by the Warriors last night. They’re just 4-5 against the spread in the second half of back-to-backs, and 22-33 ATS as favorites. Furthermore, that includes a 10-17 ATS record as home favorites.
On the flip side, the Blazers are 22-18 ATS as underdogs, and 2-1 ATS against Houston this season.
Portland is dealing with some injuries, but Houston has the fatigue from playing last night. Maybe the Rockets do get the win, but I think the Blazers make it a close game.
Pick: Trail Blazers +6.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
