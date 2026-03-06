Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 6

The Houston Rockets are looking to bounce back from last night’s loss to the Warriors when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Houston has now lost two of its last three games following a three-game winning streak, while Portland is coming off a win in Memphis after losing two straight.

This will be the fourth meeting this season between Portland and Houston. The Rockets won 140-116 at home in November, but the Blazers took both games in Portland in early January as home underdogs.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers +6.5 (-115)

Rockets -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers +190

Rockets -230

Total

218.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): KUNP, SCHN

Trail Blazers record: 30-33

Rockets record: 38-23

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – Doubtful

Jayson Kent – Out

Damian Lillard – Out

Caleb Love – Out

Kris Murray – Questionable

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Hansen Yang – Out

Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet – Out

Dorian Finney-Smith – Questionable

Jae’Sean Tate – Out

Steven Adams – Out

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Scoot Henderson has yet to find his stroke from downtown this season, especially since the All-Star break.

Henderson went 10 for 26 from deep in his first five games after making his season debut on February 6, but is just 4 for 34 (11.8%) in his last six games.

The Blazers guard is still chucking it up from deep, but he hasn’t been getting them to fall. That shouldn’t change tonight against a Rockets team that allows just 12.3 threes per game this season.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The Rockets are in a tough spot tonight after getting upset by the Warriors last night. They’re just 4-5 against the spread in the second half of back-to-backs, and 22-33 ATS as favorites. Furthermore, that includes a 10-17 ATS record as home favorites.

On the flip side, the Blazers are 22-18 ATS as underdogs, and 2-1 ATS against Houston this season.

Portland is dealing with some injuries, but Houston has the fatigue from playing last night. Maybe the Rockets do get the win, but I think the Blazers make it a close game.

Pick: Trail Blazers +6.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.