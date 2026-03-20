Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 20

The Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves are both looking for their third-straight wins when they meet up on Friday night.

Portland took care of business in Brooklyn and Indiana after a loss in Philadelphia to start its road trip, while Minnesota returned home to pick up two wins without Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves won the first three meetings this season, including two last month, but things may be different this time around without their star guard.

The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers +2.5 (-108)

Timberwolves -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers +114

Timberwolves -135

Total

231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): KUNP, FDSN NO

Trail Blazers record: 34-36

Timberwolves record: 43-27

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Vit Krejci – Questionable

Damian Lillard – Out

Caleb Love – Out

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Hansen Yang – Out

Chris Youngblood – Out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – Out

Enrique Freeman – Out

Naz Reid – Questionable

Rocco Zikarsky – Out

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Clingan has been racking up the rebounds recently. He has a total of 89 rebounds during his streak of seven straight OVER 10.5s.

Clingan is averaging an impressive 12.7 rebounds per game through 35 contests this calendar year. That brings him up to 11.6 rebounds per game on the season. He had 16 boards in the last meeting against the Timberwolves on February 24.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

While all three meetings this season went over the total, I’m bucking that trend and taking the UNDER tonight. The Wolves are playing their third game in four nights without Edwards, and the Blazers went UNDER in the first two games of their road trip.

The Timberwolves are now 24-12 to the UNDER at home this season, with Portland 21-15 to the UNDER on the road. Look for them to slow it down a bit in tonight’s matchup.

Pick: UNDER 231.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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