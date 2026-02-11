Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11
The Portland Trail Blazers start a back-to-back before the break on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Portland lost the first two games of its homestand before rattling off three straight victories, and Minnesota is coming off a big win over Atlanta after two straight losses. However, Anthony Edwards is questionable for tonight’s matchup due to illness.
Minnesota beat Portland 118-114 on the road when these teams met to open the season.
The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Trail Blazers +5.5 (-105)
- Timberwolves -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers: +190
- Timberwolves: -230
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP, FDSN NO
- Trail Blazers record: 26-28
- Timberwolves record: 33-22
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Damian Lillard – out
- Kris Murray – out
- Shaedon Sharpe – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Johnny Juzang – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
After missing the first 51 games of the season due to a hamstring injury, Scoot Henderson made his season debut with 11 points and nine assists against Memphis last week. He didn’t play in the back-to-back, but followed that up with 12 points and seven assists against Philadelphia.
The Blazers are easing Henderson back into the lineup, but he should continue to play at least 20 minutes per game off the bench, and he clearly still has his vision.
I’ll back Henderson to get another handful of assists in Minnesota tonight and take advantage of this low line while it’s still offered.
Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
I was already looking Portland’s way in this one, so the fact that Edwards may not play tonight – or may not be 100% – makes me like the Trail Blazers even more.
The Timberwolves are just 10-14 against the spread as home favorites this season, while the Blazers are 9-7 as road underdogs. Minnesota has also struggled to cover against these middling teams, going 3-7 ATS against teams that win 45 to 55% of their games.
The Blazers have won three in a row and should continue that momentum here on the road.
Pick: Trail Blazers +5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
