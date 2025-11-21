Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Western Conference is as competitive as ever, and plenty of the league’s more talented teams are still trying to figure things out. One of those teams is the Golden State Warriors, and they’ll host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday as 6.5-point favorites in an NBA Cup group play matchup.
The Dubs have already been blown out by the Trail Blazers once this season and will drop to .500 on the year if they fall to 0-2 against Portland this season ahead of the weekend. They’ll have to bounce back from back-to-back losses after resting all their most important players against the Miami Heat earlier this week. Oddsmakers clearly expect Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler to return to action for the in-season tournament game. Portland is dealing with several injuries as well and might not be at full strength.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Trail Blazers: +6.5 (-118)
- Warriors: -6.5 (-102)
Moneyline
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP-TV, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Trail Blazers record: 6-9
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Player to Watch
Deni Avdija: Avdija is posting his best scoring numbers yet by a wide margin this year. The Trail Blazers wing is fresh off his third career triple-double and is averaging a career-high 25.9 points after falling short of the 17.0 mark in his first five NBA seasons. He’s emerged as Portland’s top offensive threat and is second on the team in total rebounds and assists. Avdija can follow up his 26-point performance against the DUbs from earlier this season with another strong showing.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Jrue Holiday has missed three straight games with a knee injury, and Shaedon Sharpe sat in the Trail Blazers’ latest loss to the Miami Heat. You don’t want to be without both of your starting backcourt members against Curry, and Portland’s lack of guard depth has clearly been detrimental.
Portland has failed to cover in three of its previous four games. Avdija will need scoring, playmaking, and defensive support to stay competitive on the road against a Warriors starting lineup that’ll enter the contest with two days of rest.
Golden State has covered in all nine of the games it’s won and has a clear path to cover for the 10th time this season with another win on Friday. Especially given the fact that Portland could very well not have multiple starters available.
Pick: Warriors -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
