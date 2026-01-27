Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in action on Tuesday night after a 102-94 loss in Boston last night. Portland did barely cover in that one, though, closing as +8.5 underdogs against the Celtics.

The Blazers have a good chance to get back in the win column as they visit the lowly Washington Wizards. The Wizards have lost nine straight games to fall to 10-34 on the season.

This will be the first meeting this season after Portland swept the two-game series last year.

The oddsmakers have the Wizards as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers -7.5 (-110)

Wizards +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers: -278

Wizards: +225

Total

232.5 (Over -107/Under -116)

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): KUNP, MNMT

Trail Blazers record: 23-24

Wizards record: 10-34

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – questionable

Scoot Henderson – out

Damian Lillard – out

Kris Murray – out

Duop Reath – questionable

Matisse Thybulle – out

Blake Wesley – out

Robert Williams III – questionable

Wizards Injury Report

Marvin Bagley III – out

Bilal Coulibaly – questionable

Khris Middleton – questionable

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Trae Young – out

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

After missing two months with an injury, Jrue Holiday is back and ramping things up for the Trail Blazers. They eased him back into things in his first few games, and sat him on a back-to-back, but he’s now scored 15, 21, and 14 points in his last three games, playing 24:27 last night in Boston.

This back-to-back will be a good test for Holiday, and he did just fine in his only other game on no days rest this season. Granted, that was only the fourth game of the year, but he had 24 points against the Lakers after putting up 21 points against the Clippers the night before.

This line feels a few points too low for a healthy Holiday, even on the back-to-back.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

This is the Trail Blazers’ 10th back-to-back situation of the season already, and there’s been a constant trend in the first nine: unders. The under is 7-2 in those nine games, including last week against the Raptors.

Portland’s offense has been scuffling a bit in the last two games as it failed to reach 100 points, and we know that the Wizards don’t have much going for them offensively. This should be an ugly, low-scoring game in Washington tonight.

Pick: UNDER 232.5 (-116)

