Is Travis Etienne Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Eagles)

The latest injury update for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Peter Dewey

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. appears to be set to make his return from a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Etienne is expected to play on Sunday, barring a setback in pre-game warm ups. 

Etienne has struggled this season, especially prior to going out of the lineup with the hamstring ailment. He had just 16 rushing yards on nine carries in Week 5 and 6 combined, putting him in a timeshare now with backup Tank Bigsby.

Here’s a breakdown of Etienne’s prop bets for the matchup with Philadelphia in Week 9.

Travis Etienne Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Eagles

  • Anytime TD: +155

I’d stay away from Etienne in the prop market in Week 9, especially since we don’t know what the split will be between him and Bigsby.

Bigsby has to have earned a larger role after rushing for 196 and two scores on 44 carries over the last two weeks with Etienne out, and he looked to be the lead back in the two weeks prior with Etienne dealing with a shoulder injury.

The former first-round pick is averaging just 4.1 yards per carry this season, and he hasn’t found the end zone since Week 2.

I’d stay away from him this week until we see what his new role is for the Jaguars on offense.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

