Is Travis Etienne Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Jaguars)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for Week 7 against the New England Patriots.
While Etienne’s status is still up in the air ahead of Sunday’s London matchup, the Jaguars promoted running back Jake Funk from their practice squad – a sign that the veteran Etienne may sit in Week 7.
As of Saturday night, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have yet to list props for Etienne in Week 7, while backup running back Tank Bigsby is -110 to find the end zone.
Etienne has really struggled this season, and he’s been limited by hamstring and shoulder injuries over the last few weeks.
Bigsby is a solid prop target if Etienne sits out in this game, but bettors will want to make sure that the Jaguars starter is officially ruled out before Sunday’s matchup.
Bigsby is listed at -110 to score a touchdown, but oddsmakers have yet to release any other rushing props for the Jaguars as of Saturday night.
We’ll update this story with Etienne’s official status ahead of Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. kickoff in London.
