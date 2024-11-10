Is Trevor Lawrence Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Jaguars)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings due to a shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Lawrence has a chance to play in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, but there's a chance that the Jaguars will hold him out through the team's Week 12 bye.
Lawrence hasn’t missed a game this season, but the Jaguars will start former first-round pick Mac Jones in his place on Sunday.
Oddsmakers aren’t sold on the Jaguars competing in this game without their star quarterback, as they’ve set Jacksonville as a seven-point home dog in this matchup.
At just 2-7, it’s hard to trust the Jaguars, even though they’re 5-4 against the spread.
Mac Jones Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 206.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +200/Under -270)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -170/Under +130)
Jones isn’t expected to have a massive game on Sunday, as oddsmakers are projecting that he’ll throw an interception and that he’ll finish with one or fewer touchdown passes.
If you’re expecting Jacksonville to fall behind in this game, taking the OVER on Jones’ passing yards could be a solid bet. Minnesota has allowed the 10th most passing yards in the league this season, and the game script could lead to a pass-happy attack from the Jags on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.