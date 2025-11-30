Is Trey Benson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers)
Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson has been ruled out for Week 13 of the 2025 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Benson is on injured reserve and still recovering from a knee injury that he suffered back in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks. Benson was expected to lead the Arizona backfield with James Conner out for the season, but instead the Cardinals have relied on Bam Knight, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter this season.
Demercado is also out for Week 13, so Knight and Carter should handle the majority of the touches on Sunday.
As for Benson, he has a chance to return in Week 14 after practicing the last two weeks. Overall this season, Benson has 29 carries for 160 yards and 13 catches for 64 yards. He may return to the lead role in this backfield once he's activated off of injured reserve.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Cards' backfield in the prop market in this matchup on Sunday.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Bucs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bam Knight Anytime TD (+240)
The clear goal-line back for the Cardinals with Benson and Conner out of the lineup, Knight has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks and four times in the seven games this season where he’s received a carry on the ground.
That sets him up in a great spot to score on Sunday against a Tampa Bay team that is allowing 4.1 yards per carry this season and has given up the 10th-most rushing touchdowns in the NFL.
Knight isn’t going to get a 20-touch workload, but he has played over 40 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in six straight weeks, carrying the ball at least 10 times in four of those games.
I think he’s worth a look in this market since we know he’s going to monopolize touches inside the 10-yard line in this game. This season, Knight has 15 carries inside the red zone with 13 of them coming from inside the 10-yard line, leading to all four of his rushing touchdowns.
