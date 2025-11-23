Is Trey Benson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (knee) has not played since Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he did return to practice in a limited capacity ahead of the team's Week 12 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Still, Benson has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup, although his return to practice is a positive sign for his chances of getting activated off of injured reserve sooner rather than later.
In his four games this season, Benson racked up 29 carries for 160 yards and 13 catches for 64 yards. He could come back to a lead role once he's healthy since starting running back James Conner is out of the season.
The Cardinals have used a committee of Emari Demercado, Zonovan "Bam" Knight and Michael Carter with Benson out. Demercado has been ruled out for Week 12, so it'll be interesting to see how the Cardinals split their touches between Knight and Carter.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Cards on Sunday.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Jaguars
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bam Knight Anytime TD (+135)
This season, Knight has played a major role for the Cardinals with James Conner and Benson out of the lineup.
Now, with Demercado also sidelined in Week 12, the Cardinals may turn to Knight as their early-down back for the majority of Sunday’s matchup with Jacksonville.
Knight has found the end zone three times this season, and he scored in a blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers despite getting just five carries (and four catches) in Week 11. Knight played 40.5 percent of the snaps in that game, and that number could rise in Week 12.
Jacksonville has been solid against the run, allowing just 4.0 yards per carry this season, but Knight has a path to a lead role on Sunday, making him an attractive bet at +135.
