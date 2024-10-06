Is Trey McBride Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. 49ers)
Arizona Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride was downgraded to questionable this week with a rib injury, but he is expected to suit up against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
This is a massive lift for an Arizona offense that scored just 14 points in Week 4 with McBride sidelined.
Arizona comes into Sunday’s game at 1-3 on the season, and it desperately needs a win to stay afloat in the NFC playoff picture. Unfortunately, that’s going to be tough to come by, as the Cards are set as massive underdogs in San Francisco.
Can McBride’s return rejuvenate this offense after a couple of down weeks?
Here’s a breakdown of how oddsmakers expect him to fare in Week 5.
Trey McBride Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. 49ers in NFL Week 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +240
In three games this season, McBride has 21 targets, 14 receptions, 122 receiving yards and one touchdown (which came on a fumble recovery).
Arizona has used him pretty heavily in the offense, as he’s played over 80 percent of the snaps in each of his games and has at least six targets in every matchup.
Despite that, McBride has only cleared this receptions prop (4.5) twice and this receiving yards prop (44.5) once so far in 2024.
If you’re going to bet on the Cardinals tight end on Sunday, I’d recommend targeting his receptions number, as McBride’s targets have remained pretty constant through the first three games he’s played in 2024. Not only that, but the Cardinals may fall behind in this game which could lead to more pass attempts from Kyler Murray.
Still, there is some risk given McBride’s underwhelming start to 2024.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
