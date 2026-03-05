Is Trey Murphy III Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Kings)

After missing five games to end the month of February, New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III returned to action on March 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers and has played in the team's last two games.

However, he's listed as questionable wtih a neck injury on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings. This game is the front end of a back-to-back for the Pelicans, who will face the Phoenix Suns on March 6.

In addition to Murphy, the Pelicans have listed Zion Williamson as quesionable and have ruled out Dejounte Murray, who recently returned from an Achilles injury.

This seaon, Murphy has appeared in 54 games, averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. One of the better high-volume 3-point shooters in the league, Murphy scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers in his last meeting with the Kings.

Here's a look at how to bet on the Pelicans star in the prop market if he's able to play on Thursday.

Best Pelicans Prop Bet vs. Kings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Trey Murphy III OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (+102)

This season, Murphy is shooting 37.9 percent from 3-point range on 8.6 attempts per game, averaging over three made 3-pointers per game.

The Kings have struggled to defend the 3-ball in the 2025-26 season, ranking 17th in opponent 3s made per game and 25th in opponent 3-point percentage. That makes this a solid matchup for Murphy, who shot 5-for-11 from 3-point range in a matchup with the Kings in February.

Since Feb. 1 (seven games), Murphy has been lights out from beyond the arc, recording multiple games with four or more made 3-pointers while shooting 47/9 percent from deep on over 10 attempts per game.

The Kings are one of the worst defenses in the league (28th in defensive rating), so I wouldn’t be shocked if Murphy has a big game on Thursday night.

