Is Trey Murphy III Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Pistons)

New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III has not missed a game in the month of March, but he's on the injury report for Thursday night's matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Murphy is officially listed as questionable on Thursday with an ankle injury, joining guard Dejounte Murray (questionable, Achilles). The Pelicans are out of the play-in race in the Western Conference, but losing Murphy would put them in a tough spot to upset the No. 1-seeded Pistons tonight.

Trey Murphy III (ankle) listed questionable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 25, 2026

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Pelicans as 4.5-point road underdogs in this matchup, even though the Pistons are playing the second night of a back-to-back. Murphy has missed nine games overall in the 2025-26 campaign, and New Orleans is 4-5 in those matchups.

The former first-round pick is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. Murphy had 16 points in over 35 minutes of action in Tuesday night's loss to the New York Knicks.

If Murphy and/or Murray sit, this line should move in favor of the Pistons on Thursday, New Orleans has played much better as of late, winning six of its last 10 games, but it is still jut 9-26 straight up on the road in the 2025-26 season.

Murphy missed five games towards the end of February with a shoulder injury, and it appears that his ankle issue is a new development.

This story will be updated with Murphy's status for Thursday's matchup with Detroit.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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