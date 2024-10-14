Troy vs. South Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Troy and South Alabama start Week 8 action on Tuesday in Sun Belt play.
South Alabama will look to get back into the mix in Sun Belt play off a bye week with an emerging offense with quarterback Gio Lopez, set to face a Troy team that appears to be in disarray under first year head coach Gerad Parker.
The Trojans will look for quarterback clarity in this one as the team looks to match the potent offense of the Jaguars.
Let's get you set for Week 8 action on Tuesday with odds, key players and our best bet.
Troy vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Troy: +12 (-110)
- South Alabama: -12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Troy: +350
- South Alabama: -450
Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Troy vs. South Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Troy Record: 1-5
- South Alabama Record: 2-4
Troy vs. South Alabama Key Players to Watch
Troy
Tucker Kilcrease: We’ll see if Kilcrease gets the nod for this game out of the BYE week for Troy, but the drop-off from Week 1 starter Goose Crowder to him was negligible. Kilcrease passed for 249 yards in the Trojans' loss to Texas State.
South Alabama
Gio Lopez: The Jaguars offense has been humming this season, ranking seventh in EPA/Play this season under first year head coach Major Applewhite. With Lopez under center, the offense is 10th in EPA/Pass, per GameonPaper, with Lopez bolstering a 12-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Troy vs. South Alabama Prediction and Pick
While quarterback news can change the state of the betting line, I don’t see much of a difference in Troy’s offense whether its Crowder or Kilcrease.
What I’m most confident in is that South Alabama can put up points, and quickly.
While the team only put up 16 points ahead of its BYE week against Arkansas State, the Jaguars did average nearly seven yards per play and an elite success rate, so I expect the team is in for a big showing out of its bye week.
Against Group of Five opponents this season with Lopez on the field, South Alabama scored 38 at home against North Texas, 48 at Appalachian State and the aforementioned misleading 16 points against Arkansas State.
Meanwhile, Troy has struggled on defense all season, outside the top 100 in EPA/Play this season. Offenses with any semblance of explosive play making has found success against the Trojans, allowing 38 to Memphis, Iowa and Texas State this season.
South Alabama should put up similar numbers to that and I like the team’s team total over in this one.
PICK: South Alabama Team Total OVER 34.5
