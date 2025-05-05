Truist Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Philadelphia Cricket Club
Despite the new name and temporary venue, this week’s PGA Tour event, the Truist Championship, isn’t technically a new event on the calendar. The event is formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship and while its permanent home is still Quail Hollow, it will move to a new location this week as Quail Hollow is hosting next week’s PGA Championship.
So, instead of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, it’s the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club. Golf nerds like myself have been begging for the PGA Tour to host an event at the Wissahickon Course at Philadelphia Cricket Club, and now, for at least one year, we’ll get our wish.
Philadelphia Cricket Club is the oldest country club in the U.S. and the Wissahickon Course was the home course of famed course designer A.W. Tillinghast. It will present a unique and difficult challenge for some of the best golfers in the world this week.
Let’s dive into the odds and my bets to win the sixth signature event of the 2025 season.
Truist Championship odds
Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Rory McIlroy +400
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2800
- Jordan Spieth +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +2800
- Russell Henley +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Corey Conners +3000
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Daniel Berger +4000
Truist Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3–6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Truist Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, May 8–Sunday, May 11
- Where: Philadelphia Cricket Club, Wissahickon Course
- Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Rory McIlroy
Truist Championship notable golfers
Rory McIlroy: Scottie Scheffler is taking the week off after capturing last week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which leaves Rory McIlroy as the clear favorite at 4-1 this week. Remember, despite being the defending champion, that means little with this year’s edition of the event taking place at Philly Cricket instead of Quail Hollow. This will be McIlroy’s first non-team event since winning the Masters. He and Shane Lowry finished T12 at the Zurich Classic two weeks after Augusta.
Justin Thomas: Justin Thomas is coming off a win at the RBC Heritage, and now that he’s broken his winless drought, the floodgates may open. His ball striking numbers have been some of the best of his career, so if there’s one golfer who can take down McIlroy this week, it might just be JT.
Truist Championship best bets
Tommy Fleetwood +2800 (via DraftKings)
Tommy Fleetwood is still seeking his first win on North American soil, and while it seems impossible for him to pull it off at this point, I think we’re all allowed to bet on him once per season. I’m using my one Fleetwood bet of 2025 this week. He enters the event ranking fourth in the field in true strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months. He’s also fresh off a solid solo seventh at the RBC Heritage.
Fleetwood is also an underrated scrambler of the golf ball, something that’s always important at a Tillinghast course. He’s eighth in the field for true strokes-gained around the green over the past three months. Is this finally the week he gets his long-awaited win? It’s worth a bet at 28-1.
Daniel Berger +4000 (via DraftKings)
Now could be the time to invest some stock in Daniel Berger. He’s sixth in the field in true strokes-gained tee-to-green over the past three months and, like Fleetwood, is fresh off a great finish at the RBC Heritage, finishing T3. It was his second top-three finish in 2025.
Berger is also a fantastic long-iron player, something that is likely going to be key at Philadelphia Cricket Club. He ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in proximity to the hole from 200-225 yards. He seems like a great bet this week at 40-1.
Alex Noren Top 20 +330 (via DraftKings)
One of my favorite storylines of the week is the return of Alex Noren. The Swede had one of his best statistical seasons of his career in 2024, finishing 12th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, but he hasn’t teed it up since October due to suffering a hamstring/glute tear.
It’s also tough to trust a golfer who is making his first start off an injury, but based on how strong his play was last season, I think he's worth a shot to post a top-20 finish in his first start of 2025 at +330.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!