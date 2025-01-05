Is Tua Tagovailoa Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Jets)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reportedly is unlikely to play in Week 18 against the New York Jets after being listed as doubtful with a hip injury.
Tagovailoa also missed the Dolphins’ Week 17 win over the Cleveland Browns with the injury.
The Dolphins are in a must-win scenario in Week 18 against the Jets, as they will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. If the Dolphins beat New York and the Denver Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami will earn the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.
With Tagovailoa expected to be inactive, Tyler Huntley is in line to start his fifth game of the season for Miami. The Dolphins are 2-2 in Huntley’s starts this season, and he played well in the Week 17 victory over the lowly Browns.
In the 2024 season, Huntley has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 602 yards, two touchdowns and just one interception in four starts. He’s also been a threat on the ground, rushing for 119 yards and two scores on 23 carries.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
While Huntley has proven that he can win games for Miami, oddsmakers aren’t sold on the Dolphins in this matchup.
Miami is set as a 1.5-point underdog on the road in Week 18 – a spot that it is just 2-4 against the spread in this season.
Overall, the Dolphins have won just two of the five games that Tagovailoa has been sidelined for in the 2024 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
