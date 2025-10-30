Is Tua Tagovailoa Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a late addition to the injury report in Week 8 with an illness.
He ended up playing -- and throwing four touchdowns -- against the Atlanta Falcons, but he was dealing with swelling around his eye which had limited his vision. As a result, the Dolphins quarterback wore a visor in Week 8.
It appears he will continue to do that in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, although he is not listed on the team's final injury report.
Tagovailoa appears to be a full go for a Miami team that has just two wins this season and is a massive underdog at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Can Tagovailoa lead Miami to an upset win?
It's going to be tough, especially since the former top-five pick has thrown 10 interceptions in eight games this season.
Even though he's expected to play, I'm not buying Tagovailoa as a positive prop target on Thursday night.
Best Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet for Ravens vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 32.5 Pass Attempts (-103)
This season, Tagovailoa has thrown the ball 33 or more times in just two of his eight games (a 10-point loss to Buffalo and a three-point loss to Carolina).
He’s attempted just 23 and 26 passes in his last two games, and the Dolphins may lean on their running game against a Baltimore defense that is one of the worst in the league at stopping the run.
If Miami is able to hang in this game, Tagovailoa likely is executing some quick drives, and if it falls behind big – like the spread suggests – there’s a chance the Dolphins pull him again for youngster Quinn Ewers.
Tagovailoa has thrown 10 picks this season and has his lowest completion percentage in three seasons. I don’t see Miami relying on his arm on Thursday, especially since it hasn’t done so in most of its games in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.