Is Tua Tagovailoa Playing Today (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return from injured reserve in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.
After missing four games with a concussion that he suffered in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa is completely symptom free and was cleared from the concussion protocol – paving the way for him to return to action.
This is huge news for the Dolphins, who are favored by four points in this game after going just 1-3 when Tagovailoa was sidelined. Miami has been insanely banged up at quarterback, as Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson both were injured in separate starts filling in for Tua.
At 2-4, the Dolphins need to go on a run to make the playoffs this season, and they’re hoping that Tagovailoa can stay healthy the rest of the season. The one game that the lefty started and finished led to Miami picking up a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If you’re considering betting on Tagovailoa, this is a favorable matchup against an Arizona secondary that has allowed double-digit passing scores in 2024.
Here’s a look at some of his prop bets for this matchup.
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Cardinals
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Passing Yards: 255.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
I’m intrigued to see how aggressive Mike McDaniel is with Tagovailoa under center, but it is worth noting that the Dolphins quarterback threw for just one score in each of his starts in 2024.
However, he did throw for 338 yards in Week 1 and led the NFL in passing yards last season.
That’s where I’d prefer to target an OVER prop for Tua, especially since Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill haven’t gone down while he’s been out. The Dolphins desperately need to get their passing game going, and we’ve seen Tua put up big yardage numbers in the past.
Arizona has allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL this season, so the matchup doesn’t get much better for the former first-round pick in his return.
