Is Tucker Kraft Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.
Losing Kraft is a major blow to the Green Bay offense, as he had made 32 catches for 489 yards and six scores prior to suffering the season-ending injury. Now, the 5-2-1 Packers are looking elsewhere to jump start their offense in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Green Bay is favored at home in this Monday Night Football showdown, but the Packers are down Kraft and Jayden Reed, two of their top pass catchers, for the forseeable future. There's a chance that Reed (collarbone, foot) could return later on this season.
With Kraft out in Week 10, here's a look at how to bet on the Packers' passing game against the Eagles.
Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Eagles With Tucker Kraft Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (-121)
I love this prop for Romeo Doubs, who has emerged as the No. 1 receiver in this offense with Reed on injured reserve.
Doubs has played 84.3 percent of the Packers’ snaps this season, and he’s been targeted 52 times, including 41 targets over his last five games. During that five-game stretch, Doubs has at least five receptions four times.
He should see a major workload in this Week 10 matchup, especially if the Packers end up falling behind.
The Eagles do rank 12th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Doubs’ role may be too big to pass up now that Kraft is done for the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.