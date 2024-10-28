Tulane vs. Charlotte Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Tulane is in pole position to win its second AAC Championship in three seasons, but first must take care of an early week matchup against Charlotte.
The 49ers have dropped two straight as the team continues to search for consistency at the quarterback position, and it won’t get any easier as the team must keep up with a Tulane team that has scored 40 or more in three of four games in league play.
Can the Green Wave roll to another league win?
Here’s our betting preview.
Tulane vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tulane: -16.5 (-108)
- Charlotte: +16.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Tulane: -750
- Charlotte: +520
Total: 55.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tulane vs. Charlotte How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 31
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tulane Record: 6-2
- Charlotte Record: 3-5
Tulane vs. Charlotte Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Darian Mensah: Mensah continues to be a big play magnet. In another blowout win for the Green Wave, Mensah completed 10-of-13 passes for 175 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He has improved his decision making in league play, posting 14 touchdowns to only three interceptions while completing 75% or more of his passes in three of four AAC games.
Charlotte
DeShawn Purdie: Purdie is one of the several quarterbacks who have seen time for Biff Poggi’s 49ers, completing only five of his 13 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown in last week’s close loss to Memphis. Purdie is expected to start this week with a quick turnaround, but I expect this to be a fluid situation.
Tulane vs. Charlotte Prediction and Pick
Tulane can likely name its number against Charlotte, who lacks the firepower to keep up with the Green Wave offense that ranks third in EPA/Pass with a top five explosive pass rate.
Mensah has been able to stretch the field vertically, which has opened up rushing lanes for the likes of MacKenzie Hughes, who had 30 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown against North Texas. On the season, the Tulane rushing game is averaging north of five yards per carry.
Charlotte has been competitive at times this season, but ultimately, the team lacks the talent on hand to keep up.
The 49ers have allowed 30 or more to five of seven FBS opponents this season, with the two being Rice and East Carolina, who each are outside the top 100 in EPA/Play.
Tulane has an AAC title to worry about, but it should have little issue getting into the mid-to-high 30’s against Charlotte.
PICK: Tulane Team Total OVER 35.5
