Tulane vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
The AAC’s last ranked team is hosting a game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium ahead of the weekend. No. 22 Memphis will host Tulane as a 5.5-point favorite on Friday as it looks to keep fighting to catch Navy in the conference standings. The Tigers might be in for a challenge. Even if the Green Wave are coming off a loss.
Memphis followed up its win over South Florida with a blowout victory against Rice in its last game. Brendon Lewis remains a crucial catalyst to an offense that’s scoring 37.7 points per game. That mark is good for third in the conference. Tulane needs a pick-me-up after losing to UTSA by 22 as a 3.5-point favorite last week. Can the underdogs put up a fight?
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Tulane vs. Memphis Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tulane: +5.5 (-105)
- Memphis: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Tulane: +180
- Memphis: -220
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tulane vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Tulane Record: 6-2
- Memphis Record: 8-1
Tulane vs. Memphis Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Jake Retzlaff: Retzlaff threw multiple picks in a game for the first time this season against UTSA and has now thrown three this year. The Green Wave quarterback has only thrown seven touchdown passes this season, but remains dynamic with his legs and has totaled a team-high nine rushing touchdowns. The pressure will be on for him to perform against another capable, dual-threat signal-caller.
Memphis
Brendon Lewis: Lewis hasn’t thrown a touchdown in two of his previous three games but leads Memphis in rushing yards (562) and rushing touchdowns (8). Tulane struggles against the pass and Lewis can step in that area when needed. He lit USF up with 307 passing yards and two passing touchdowns when they were still ranked.
Tulane vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
Memphis is still one of the nation’s best teams against the spread. The Tigers have covered in eight of their nine games and only failed to cover when Lewis got hurt against UAB. They’re a perfect 4-0 against the spread at home while Tulane has had trouble on the road.
The Green Wave are 4-4 against the spread overall but are 1-3 against the spread on the road. That doesn’t bode well for their odds against the Tigers.
Tulane hasn’t shown that it can consistently get the job done in enemy territory. Bet on the favorites here.
PICK: Memphis -5.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
