Tulane vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
Tulane’s bid to be the Group of Five College Football Playoff reaches a critical stage already with a road game at Oklahoma.
The Green Wave nearly knocked off a formidable foe in Kansas State last week, but couldn’t seal the deal at home. Now, the team hits the road as a big underdog to face Oklahoma, who hasn’t looked as impressive as some had hoped in Norman.
Can Tulane keep it close, or will the team not have the energy to keep up with the Sooners, who are still searching for its first quality performance?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Tulane vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tulane: +13.5 (-104)
- Oklahoma: -13.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Tulane: +440
- Oklahoma: -610
Total: 50.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tulane vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tulane Record: 1-1
- Oklahoma Record: 2-0
Tulane vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Tulane
Darian Mensah: Mensah was explosive in the near win against Kansas State, completing 65% of his passes for 342 yards with two touchdowns, but had some freshman mistakes that led to the loss including an ill-timed fumble that led to a touchdown. Mensah did showcase he has a high ceiling and a lively arm, can he improve his decision making for another upset bid?
Oklahoma
Jackson Arnold: Arnold has showcased his talent already, but it hasn’t been such an explosive start for the OU offense with him at quarterback. The team struggled to gain traction with the ball against Houston, winning only 16-12, and benefitted from forcing six turnovers against Temple to build up a blowout score. Arnold has passed for only 315 yards and ran for less than three yards per carry in the first two games.
Tulane vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma’s offense has looked far from the expectation this season. The team averaged about four yards per play against Houston and posted a negative EPA/Dropback in its first two games.
The Sooners offense will need to pick it up, but it will be tough sledding against a Tulane defense that has proven to be an elite outfit under new head coach Jon Summral, out-gaining Kansas State in a tight loss last week.
The Green Wave racked up five tackles for loss against the Wildcats, and I’m cautiously optimistic that the team can get pressure against an OU offensive line that has allowed 11 TFL’s in two games already this season against worse defenses.
While Mensah will need to prove he can make sound decisions on the road against a talented OU team, I’m confident that the team can keep this within two scores. The drop-off for Tulane is not very big, if it exists, under a new coaching staff, while OU may be going through some growing pains this season as it prepares for life in the SEC.
Take the points with the Green Wave.
PICK: Tulane +13.5
