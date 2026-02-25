Tulsa vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane still has a chance to catch South Florida atop the American Conference, currently sitting 1.5 games back ahead of Wednesday's action. If they want to pull it off, beating Tulane tonight is going to be critical.

Tulane is sitting in the middle of the pack in the conference, hoping to improve its seeding for the upcoming tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this American Conference showdown.

Tulsa vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Tulsa -4.5 (-110)

Tulane +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tulsa -220

Tulane +180

Total

OVER 156.5 (-110)

UNDER 156.5 (-110)

Tulsa vs. Tulane How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 25

Game Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Tulsa Record: 22-6 (10-5 in American)

Tulane Record: 17-10 (8-6 in American)

Tulsa vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Tulsa is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 15-5 in Tulsa's last 20 games

Tulsa is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games vs. Tulane

Tulane is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

Tulsa vs. Tulane Key Player to Watch

Rowan Brumbaugh, G - Tulane Green Wave

The key to beating Tulane is finding a way to shut down Rowan Brumbaugh. He does it all for the Green Wave, leading the teams in points per game (18.9), rebounds (5.0), assists (3.6), and steals (1.7). If Tulsa shuts him down, Tulane doesn't have another player to lean on that can take over the game like Brumbaugh can.

Tulsa vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick

I can't trust this Tulane team in this spot. Its only strong player is Brumbaugh, and the Green Wave doesn't have the shooting to hang with Tulsa. Tulane ranks just 223rd in effective field goal percentage, while Tulsa ranks 15th. The Golden Hurricane is one of the best shooting teams in the country, and they're coming off a performance where they rocked an eFG% of 63.5%.

Tulane's rebounding is also a real problem. The Green Wave ranks 357th in the country in rebounding, grabbing just 44.4% of boards. Meanwhile, Tulsa ranks 40th in that metric, grabbing 53% of boards.

If the Golden Hurricane shoots well while winning the rebounding battle, they have a strong chance of cruising to victory.

Pick: Tulsa -4.5 (-110)

