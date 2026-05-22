Twins vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 22

The Boston Red Sox return home to face off against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

After losing two of three in Atlanta, the Sox finished their road trip with a sweep in Kansas City. Minnesota has been up and down in a similar fashion, losing its first two against Milwaukee before winning the finale and taking two of three from Houston.

The Twins won two of three games against Boston last month in Minnesota.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Red Sox on Friday, May 22.

Twins vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-168)

Red Sox -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Twins +129

Red Sox -156

Total

8.0 (Over -101/Under -119)

Twins vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Twins: Connor Prielipp (1-2, 2.88 ERA)

Red Sox: Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.05 ERA)

Connor Prielipp has been great in his first five major-league starts. He’s yet to allow more than two earned runs in a game, and has allowed one ER in each of his last two outings.

Payton Tolle is another young starter having a good start to the season. He pitched eight strong last time out, allowing two runs on four hits against the Braves. He hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his five starts.

Twins vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NESN

Twins record: 23-27

Red Sox record: 22-27

Twins vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Byron Buxton OVER 0.5 Runs (+102)

There isn’t a lot that I like in this game, but Byron Buxton’s props jumped out to me. He has 34 runs scored in 42 games, and saw a six-game streak come to an end last time out.

Overall, Buxton has scored a run in 23 of 42 games this season. I’ll take a chance on the leadoff hitter crossing the plate in Boston tonight.

Twins vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

It’s a southpaw showdown in Boston between two teams looking to make the climb back to .500.

Neither team has been particularly impressive offensively recently. The Twins have scored 19 goals in their last six games, and the Sox haven’t put up more than four runs (and largely three) outside of a 7-4 win in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Give me the UNDER tonight at Fenway Park.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-115)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $100 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.