Twins vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 28

The Chicago White Sox are over .500 in the 2026 season and looking to finish off a four-game set with the Minnesota Twins with a win on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago has taken two of the first three games between these teams, winning 15-2 on Wednesday to clinch at least a split. The Twins have been up and down this season, but they’ve been better as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games to jump the Detroit Tigers in the standings and move into third place.

Minnesota is still five games out of first place – and 1.5 games behind Chicago – but it has improved its run differential to minus-9 this season.

On Thursday, Chicago is favored at home with Davis Martin (2.04 ERA) on the mound. The White Sox are an impressive 9-1 in Martin’s 10 starts, and he’ll take on Kendry Rojas and the Minnesota bullpen.

Rojas has worked as a starter and out of the pen this season, but he’ll likely be used as an opener on Thursday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop pick and my prediction for this AL Central showdown on May 28.

Twins vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-176)

White Sox -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline

Twins: +123

White Sox: -148

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -115)

Twins vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Minnesota: Kendry Rojas (1-0, 1.26 ERA)

Chicago: Davis Martin (7-1, 2.04 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): Chicago Sports Network, Twins.TV

Twins record: 27-29

White Sox record: 28-27

Twins vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Davis Martin OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-101)

This season, Martin ranks in the 81st percentile in strikeout percentage and the 70th percentile in whiff percentage, making him an interesting play in the prop market on Thursday.

Martin is forcing batters to chase quite a bit, as he’s in the 89th percentile in chase rate and doesn't allow many walks (94th percentile in walk percentage) this season.

He’s struck out six or more batters in eight of his 10 starts, including six straight starts with at least seven K’s.

The Twins are a pretty favorable matchup for Martin, as they rank 22nd in strikeouts per game and 20th in strikeout percentage in the 2026 campaign. I’m buying him at nearly even money to record six or more punchouts on Thursday afternoon.

Twins vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

The White Sox have dominated when Martin is on the mound this season, winning nine of his 10 starts and seven outings in a row.

The young right-hander has a solid expected ERA (3.57) which backs up the fact that he’s held opponents to two or fewer runs in eight of his 10 outings.

While the Twins are surging as of late, I don’t love betting on them when they’re using an opener. Rojas has been great this season, allowing just two runs in over 14 innings of work, but the Minnesota bullpen has a 4.94 ERA overall in 2026.

That’s good for the fourth-worst mark in MLB, so I’m a little worried about the Twins holding up once Rojas exits.

Chicago is also five games over .500 at home, and it’s coming off a monster 15-2 win on Wednesday. With Martin on the mound, I think Chicago is worth a look on Thursday afternoon.

Pick: White Sox Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .