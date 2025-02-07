Two Jalen Hurts Prop Bets For Super Bowl 2025 That Are Too Good To Pass Up
The Philadelphia Eagles have rode the legs of Saquon Barkley all the way to the Super Bowl but if they want to beat the back-to-back champions on Sunday, Jalen Hurts is going to have to step up in a big way.
One of his best career performances was against the Chiefs at Super Bowl 57, but even that wasn't enough to take down Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
So, with the weight of Philadelphia on his shoulders, how will Hurts perform in the long-awaited rematch? Let's take a look at two player props that are worth betting on based on how foresee his night going.
Jalen Hurts Player Props
- Jalen Hurts OVER 27.5 Pass Attempts (-108)
- Jalen Hurts to Throw an Interception (+116)
Jalen Hurts OVER 27.5 Pass Attempts (-108)
The Eagles would love it if they were able to keep the ball on the ground all game and cruise to victory on the legs of Saquon Barkley, but I don't think that's going to happen. Steve Spagnuolo is going to draw up a defensive scheme to slow down Barkley and force the Eagles to try to win the game through the air.
Instead of betting on Hurts passing yards or completions, I believe the best way to bet on the Eagles quarterback is to take the OVER on his attempts. At some point, likely in the second half, Hurts is going to try to win this game for Philadelphia with his arm. If that ends up happening, he should cruise past 27.5 pass attempts.
Jalen Hurts to Throw an Interception (+116)
If the Chiefs have a second-half lead, as I expect them to, the Eagles are going to have to throw the ball and at some point. With Hurts likely needing to force the issue through the air, mistakes are likely coming. While he hasn't been in those spots often this season, I'm counting on it coming late on Super Bowl Sunday and for an interception to follow.
