Is Tyler Conklin Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Jets)
New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin is listed as questionable for Monday Night Football in Week 6, but he is expected to play through his hip injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Having Conklin in action is a big lift to the New York offense that has scored just 26 points over its last two games against the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets would love to get back on track in a crucial AFC East matchup against a Buffalo Bills squad that has also lost two games in a row.
Here’s a look at how oddsmakers expect Conklin to fare – based on his prop bets – on Monday night.
Tyler Conklin Prop Bets for Week 6 vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +125/Under -165)
- Receiving Yards: 28.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +425
Conklin had a slow start to the 2024 season, receiving just two targets in each of his first two games.
However, he’s established a solid rapport with Rodgers the last three weeks:
- Week 3: 6 targets, 5 catches, 93 yards
- Week 4: 8 targets, 4 catches, 17 yards
- Week 5: 9 targets, 6 catches, 55 yards
Conklin’s yardage has been wildly inconsistent, but he’s cleared 3.5 receptions (+125 to do so this week) in three straight games.
While the tight end has not found the end zone on the season, bettors can still get Conklin in a plus-money prop by taking the OVER on his receptions prop.
If he continues to push closer to double-digit targets, Conklin is a must-bet in this market.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.